Uptick in Douglas County COVID cases, one more related death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), 208 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county since midnight on Monday. The department also announced the death of a woman in her 70s who was not vaccinated.

The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 84,027 and deaths are up to 797 total.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy with 237 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 48 staffed beds available. There were 200 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 59 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with all of them adults. Thirty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Clinics happening this week:

