Vaccine clinic planned for people with developmental disabilities and caregivers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A coronavirus vaccination clinic will be held Friday for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

The clinic will be held at CHI Health Center Hall A at 455 N. 10th Street. Those who attend should park in lot B.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said those with intellectual and developmental disabilities are at a higher risk of developing the coronavirus.

Registration is open and closes Thursday at 3 p.m. Register by clicking here.

There are 1,000 appointments available and time slots are first come, first served.

Second doses of the vaccine will be administered on April 27.

More information about the event can be found below:

Which vaccine will be administered at the clinic?

Attendees will receive the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine

I do not have insurance. Can I still get vaccinated?

Yes, you do not need insurance to be vaccinated. However, if you do have insurance, we will request a copy of your insurance card. Please bring this with you.

Do I need to register again for the April 27 clinic?

No, you will only need to register once. The time you choose will be the time for both clinics.

I received my first dose elsewhere (such as a previous employer or health department). Can I receive a second dose at this clinic?

No, we are not able to administer second doses for this event. Individuals needing their second dose administered should contact their local health department, medical provider or pharmacy.

Is this clinic open to the public?

No, this clinic is only for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

Can I register after April 1?

No, registration closes at 3pm on April 1.

Can I receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if I had a positive COVID-19 case in the last 90 days?

Yes, you can receive the vaccine if you are out of quarantine or you are 10 days past your positive test date or first onset of symptoms.

I received a different vaccine (e.g., flu, hepatitis, shingles) in the last 14 days. Can I still receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

No, per CDC guidelines, you will need to wait at least 14 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine if you received any other vaccine.

I just received a tuberculin (TB) skin test when starting my new job. Can I still get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, the TB skin test has no effect on your ability to receive the vaccination. However, it is recommended that if you need a TB skin test in the future that you wait four weeks after your COVID-19 vaccine.

When will I receive my vaccination card?

You will receive a card after your first dose; you will need to bring the card with you to the second clinic on April 27.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.