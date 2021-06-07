Vaccine clinics at the zoo and other sites this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — To help people 12 and older get vaccinated, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) will be holding vaccination clinics at several “familiar sites” in the community this week.

The sites and time of the events are as follows:



Tuesday, June 7 - Thursday, June 10 at 3:30-7 p.m.: DCHD Clinic at 3505 L Street.

June 7: Heartland Family Service Intergenerational Campus: 3-6 p.m. (Pfizer).

June 8: Trinity Lutheran Church: 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer).

June 9: Youngblood’s Barber Shop: 11a.m.-1 p.m. (J&J). Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer). Salem Baptist Church: 4-7 p.m. (drive-thru Pfizer).

June 10: Pleasant Green Baptist Church: 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer).

June 11: DCHD walk-in clinic: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines). Heart Ministry Center: 10 a.m.-1 pm. (J&J).

June 12: Clair Memorial United Methodist Church: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer). Cinco de Mayo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (J&J). New Life Presbyterian Church: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer).



Some of these are planned as second dose clinics, but anyone wanting a first dose will be served.

The DCHD also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the community.

Since the last report on Friday, 38 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported for a total of 71,920 to date.

No additional COVID-related deaths have been reported so that total remains at 726.

Other data from the department:

DCHD can confirm that 67,509 residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 73% occupancy with 393 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 96 beds available. There were 25 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with eight of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were three additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



