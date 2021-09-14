Virus cases level off in Nebraska but experts still worry

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases leveled off in Nebraska last week, but experts say cases will likely continue to rise in the weeks ahead.

Nebraska reported 5,313 new virus cases in the week that ended Friday. That is down slightly from the 5,329 cases the state reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the previous week but more than 20 times higher than the 253 cases per week Nebraska was reporting in late June.

Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said he doesn’t think Nebraska or the nation is past the peak of this latest surge.

