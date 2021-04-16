Walk-in vaccination options available this weekend in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) shared information about walk-in COVID-19 vaccination options and provided an update on the virus’s activity in the county.

On Friday, the drive-thru clinic at Metropolitan Community College, located at 5300 N. 30th Street, will be accepting walk-ins until 7 p.m. The site is offering the Moderna vaccine.

On Saturday, walk-ins will be welcome at Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St, from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. The site is offering Pfizer’s vaccine.

On Sunday, the clinic located at Girls Inc, located at 2811 N. 45th Street, which runs from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., will accept walk-in appointments

Visit the department's website at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/ for more information or to sign at another clinic.

The DCHD wants to remind people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine seek medical treatment if they experience “severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.”

The department also provided an update on cases in the area.

Another 135 positive tests have been confirmed for a total of 69,310 cases to date.

Two additional deaths related to the virus have been reported for a total of 687 to date. Both were women in their 70s.

Other data from the DCHD:

DCHD reports 61,966 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy with 313 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 71% rate with 97 beds available. There were 122 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 37 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also four more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Eighteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



