Walk-ins welcome at Omaha North COVID vaccine clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - If you're looking for a coronavirus vaccine, Sunday might be your day.

The Douglas County Health Department said walk-ins are welcome until 2 p.m. at a vaccine clinic at Omaha North High School.

The Moderna vaccine will be the one offered, meaning you need to be 18 years of age or older.

"Just show up and help fight the pandemic," the health department said in an e-mail.

