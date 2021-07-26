Westside Community Schools to release updated pandemic plan next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Westside Community Schools announced Monday that the district will release its updated pandemic plan by next Tuesday, which will include guidance on mask-wearing.

See more information from the district below.

COVID protocols for 2021-22

* We have not yet made a final decision regarding MASKS when school begins on Tuesday, August 17th. We are receiving updates from UNMC and the Douglas County Health Department in the next few days. We plan to make a decision and release our updated “Pandemic Plan” no later than Tuesday, August 3rd.

* We know, at the very least, masks will be optional and that any staff member or student who wants to wear one certainly can. We are not yet sure if we will require masks, and if we do, at what grade levels we might. The next 5-7 days will help us gain clarity on what we feel is best for our school district.

* We intend to begin the school year with the same amount of classroom furniture that we ended last year with, as we plan to continue to watch our distance when/where we can through an effort to de-densify.

* We will continue to make available large amounts of hand sanitizer, as we all want to wash our hands on a regular basis.

* We will continue with recommended cleaning and sanitizing practices that we used all of last year.

* We will continue to use recommended air filtering systems like last year.

* As of today, we do NOT plan to have plexiglass in our lunchroom areas, but we do plan to continue to de-densify and watch our space as much as we can when we can.

* We DO plan to offer in-person AND WebEx options for Parent-Teacher Conferences this year.

* We DO plan to have in-person Curriculum Nights, Community Club meetings, College Fairs, the Back to School Pep Rally at WHS, etc.

* We are still awaiting some updated clarity on how best to contact-trace, enforce quarantines and self-monitor scenarios as they arise based on individual vaccination statuses.

