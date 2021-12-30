Westside requiring masks in January: 'We’ve seen a large increase in the number of confirmed cases'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — ﻿In an email from Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas on Thursday, Westside Community Schools announced it will require masks for all students and staff at all grade levels.

Lucas included in his message to the Westside community:

"Since we ended our first semester on December 21st, we’ve seen a large increase in the number of confirmed cases in our students and staff. We anticipate even more cases coming in today, tomorrow, and over the weekend. This rise in cases makes adequately staffing our buildings and programs even more challenging.

31 confirmed cases of students and staff at Westside High School

7 confirmed cases of students and staff at Westside Middle School

14 confirmed cases of students and staff throughout our elementary schools

Our community is also seeing an increase in the number of confirmed cases in school-aged children. With that in mind, we are now going to REQUIRE MASKS for ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF FROM PRE-SCHOOL THROUGH 12th GRADE through January 21st. By masking for at least the first 12 school days of 2nd semester, we hope it allows the spread to slow down and thus keeps our students and staff healthy and in school . Masking will be required through January 21st at all school activities, to include concerts, ball games, etc.

We will continue to monitor and analyze data in the coming weeks and will make a decision/announcement about what our protocols will be for January 24th and beyond in a few weeks.

Some reminders and revised protocols that go into effect on January 5th are listed below.

We will continue to encourage all students and staff to stay home if they are ill.

We will continue to encourage enhanced hygiene practices.

Notifications will continue to be made daily to students and staff that come into close contact with a confirmed case of COVID.

Our online dashboard (CLICK HERE) [westside66.org] will be updated daily, but we will now send WEEKLY updates on Friday to each building with the number of confirmed cases that building had that week.

Again, those who had close contact with a confirmed case will be notified of the contact directly. At the PreK-6 th level, when three or more cases are identified in a homeroom, a letter will be sent to all families in that classroom to notify them. At the middle/high school level, when three or more cases are identified within a students’ team, group, or cluster, a letter will be sent to all families to notify them.

We will continue to close classrooms and/or quarantine students due to positive cases if/when required by the Douglas County Health Department.

We will continue to report positive cases of staff and students to the Douglas County Health Department.

We ask that you please continue to contact us if you or your child test positive for COVID-19. If your child or someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19, please email studentservices@westside66.net."

