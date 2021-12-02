Who should get the COVID booster shot? Douglas County Health Department says, 'basically everyone'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse, "basically everyone" should get the COVID-19 vaccine booster if they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series or two months from their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DCHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics are set for Friday at the following times and locations:

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vaccines.

Millard North Middle School, 2828 S. 139th St., 4 to 7 p.m., Pfizer 5-plus.



On Saturday DCHD and community partners will be vaccinating people at:



Christmas in the Village, Noon to 5 p.m.

A clinic is set to serve the public inside Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 2602 N. 24th St. All the vaccines will be offered.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties, plus the hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley — releases a hospital capacity report almost daily. Unless noted, the capacity numbers include COVID-19 patients and patients who are in the hospital for other illnesses.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 382 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Midnight the previous day. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 94,250.

The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates during the past day. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 859.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Wednesday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 113 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 94% rate with 19 staffed beds available. That included COVID and non-COVID patients.

There were 275 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 84 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Three pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. Pediatric ICU beds were a 95% capacity with seven beds available. The county public health department says they do not know if any of those pediatric patients have COVID-19, but that it still creates stress on the hospital system regardless.

There were six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and five of them were adults with one pending pediatric case.

Fifty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

