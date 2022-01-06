Watch
Corps of Engineers: Conditions remain dry throughout Missouri river basin

After Missouri River flooding ravaged parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri in 2019, officials are now dealing with what’s shaping up to be one of the river’s driest years.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 06, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conditions remain dry throughout the Missouri River basin, so officials are predicting that the amount of water flowing down the river this year will be below average again.

The dry forecast reduces the chance of widespread flooding along the river this spring although some local flooding is still possible if chunks of ice block the flow of water or if heavy rains fall on an area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that last year was the tenth driest year on record in the Missouri River basin. This year, runoff is expected to increase somewhat but it is expected to be only 84% of the long-term average.

