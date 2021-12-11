Watch
Delta Air Lines cancels flights between Lincoln, Minneapolis

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, Delta Airlines employee wears personal protective equipment after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport
Posted at 6:15 PM, Dec 10, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Those used to taking a quick commuter flight from Lincoln to Minneapolis and back will soon be out of luck.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Delta Air Lines has informed Lincoln Airport officials that it will end the twice-daily flights between the two cities next month.

Airport executive director David Haring says the cancellation of the flights was unexpected. Haring said airport officials have spent days reaching out to representatives of both Delta and SkyWest Airlines, the regional carrier contracted by Delta that operates the Minneapolis flights to and from Lincoln, but to no avail. The last of the flights to Minneapolis from Lincoln is scheduled for Jan. 10.

