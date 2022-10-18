Watch Now
Diversity task force members want USA Curling CEO Plush out

USA Curling CEO
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
FILE - USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush applauds a presentation by a member of the U.S. Wheelchair Curling Team prior to evening competition at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb., Nov. 18, 2021. A majority of USA Curling's diversity task force has called for the removal of Plush as the national governing body’s CEO, accusing him of failing to act when confronted with allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct while serving as the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
USA Curling CEO
Posted at 12:49 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 13:55:16-04

A majority of USA Curling’s diversity task force has called for the removal of Jeff Plush as the national governing body’s CEO.

In a statement, the group accuses Plush of failing to act when confronted with allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct while serving as the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The was signed by 11 current and former members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. The signers said they are “concerned about the immediate safety of US curlers.”

According to an investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Plush was aware of abuse allegations against Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley but did not do anything to prevent him from coaching in the league.

The Olympic Team Trials for curling have taken place in Omaha every four years since 2017.

