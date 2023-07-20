3 News Now gets early look of brand new Gretna East Highschool

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's a brand new high school in Gretna. All it needs now is for the school year to start.

The school is located off 180th between Cornhusker and Highway 370. This year, it will have freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

It'll be a very different feel for kids who've been going to Gretna High.

The new school has enough room for 1,600 students. For its first year, it will have about half that number.

“Once the students get in here they will certainly exhale. I think our building administrators, they're ready. They've dealt with overcrowding for a while. I don't know (if) they'll believe it (un)til they see it. This building, of course, with 750 students, reducing Gretna High by 500 students. I think they'll definitely notice ... and then they'll notice it again the year after,” said Gretna School Superintendent Dr. Rich Berangrey.

The school anticipates having all sports available to students. The football team will share a stadium with Gretna High.

Folks can see the school for themselves on July 28 from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. The first day of school is August 10.

