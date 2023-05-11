3 News Now helps teacher complete appreciation week challenge: Talk to a news crew

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Donald O. Clifton Child Development Center is having fun with the week.

Festivities are "Survivor" themed and they also had a Plinko board, where they could land on a prize or challenge. One teacher we spoke with says it's not just about fun, but a message: a teacher's career is steeped in hard work and caring for students.

"I don't think teachers get enough appreciation for the work they put in. And even like, there are some long days, hard days, and at the end of the day, everyone's coming back tomorrow. And they just do not know, how much everywhere they are appreciated,” said Stephanie Nelson.

The folks in the 3 News Now newsroom got a kick out of something else Nelson did.

She says one of her challenges was to get the news to come and talk to them, so she sent KTMV an email. Talking to the 3 News Now crew completed one of her challenges — well done, Stephanie!

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.