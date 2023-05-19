3 News Now stops by Blumfield Elementary School for career day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From the creative, to hands-on and even technical, all sorts of careers held kids' attention at Blumfield Elementary School on Thursday.

Classes got the chance to hear from 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson and Meteorologist Caitlin Connell.

This was the first ever career day at Blumfield. One student shared his thoughts about the stress in some lines of work.

“Like seeing the everyday firefighter life and seeing how nerve (racking) it is to be on the news,” said 4th grader Wyatt Eckley.

The school counselor at Blumfield says the hope is that students will see there are all kinds of jobs that could fit their interests.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.