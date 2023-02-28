4th-graders make 'Bottle Buddies' to honor notable Nebraskans ahead of state's birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mrs. Meysenburg's fourth grade class at Mary Our Queen Catholic School is showing its Nebraska pride.

The class re-created famous Nebraskans in celebration of the state's birthday, using a plastic bottle and a little imagination.

"They learn about these famous people what they created or what they invented," their teacher, Joanna Meysenburg, said.

Max Bezousek took on famed composer Chip Davis of Manheim Steamroller.

"I go to a Manhiem Steamroller concert every year during Christmas time," he said.

Classmate Trevor Borer chose contractor Peter Kiewit

"Every day when I'm coming to school we drive by one of Kiewit's buildings," he said.

Nora Brady chose to do her project on Susette La Flesche Tibbles, who was an advocate for Nebraska's indigenous community.

"I chose her because she did so much for native American rights," she said. "She fought for native Americans so they can live anywhere they like.

Meysenburg says the level of effort her kids have put into the project makes it a learning experience for their families as well.

"They take ownership," Mysenburg said. "They're able to tell their siblings and other students in the school."

Spreading the word about the state's history Meyesenburg says keeps it alive, which is perhaps the best birthday gift.

"Having that pride in your learning, it's amazing," she said.

