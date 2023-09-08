9th Grade Team Day at Papillion La Vista South builds sense of camaraderie for new high schoolers

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The transition from middle school to high school can be intimidating for some students but at Papillion La Vista South they are teaming up first-year students so they can get a head start on their high school careers.

Every year Papillion La Vista South does something special with its freshman class. This year more than 500 students were split into four different teams.

Each team then had a gauntlet of activities and competitions from hula hooping to corn hole to teach the freshman how to work as a team while getting to know their classmates.

The National Guard was also on hand to help the students with a pitching tent and obstacle course.

“I don't want to jinx anything but this is by far the best environment and class we have had to run through this team concept,” said Jessica Prusha, an assistant principal at Papillion La Vista South. “The kids have been super respectful, they are involved in all the activities and it's been a blast having the national guard here as well. So they have taken it all in and ran with it.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.