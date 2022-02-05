ACLU Iowa asking school districts to reinstate mask mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is warning eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates or potentially face lawsuits.

ACLU of Iowa announced Friday that it has notified eight of 10 school districts involved in a federal lawsuit against Iowa's ban on mask mandates that they are violating a recent U.S. Court of Appeals ruling.

Two of the 10 districts — Des Moines and Iowa City — kept their mask mandates after the ruling.

The other eight — Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Decorah, Denver, Johnston, Linn-Mar, and Waterloo — have modified or dropped their mask mandates.

