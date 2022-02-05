Watch
ACLU Iowa asking school districts to reinstate mask mandates

Charlie Neibergall/AP
A Des Moines Area Quilters Guild member drops off completed face masks to be distributed to Des Moines Public Schools students, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 16:40:02-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is warning eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates or potentially face lawsuits.

ACLU of Iowa announced Friday that it has notified eight of 10 school districts involved in a federal lawsuit against Iowa's ban on mask mandates that they are violating a recent U.S. Court of Appeals ruling.

Two of the 10 districts — Des Moines and Iowa City — kept their mask mandates after the ruling.

The other eight — Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Decorah, Denver, Johnston, Linn-Mar, and Waterloo — have modified or dropped their mask mandates.

