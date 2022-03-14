Adair County schools working on repairs for area schools after severe weather

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — The severe storms and tornadoes that hit Iowa earlier this month had a wide-ranging impact.

In Adair County, baseball-sized hail hit the town of Orient and damaged the school on March 5.

It cracked windows and left dents on school vans and on top of the roof.

"The first thing we found on Sunday that was the biggest issue and the maintenance man had let me know that the night before was that the fire system was down," said Teresa Thompson, pre-k to sixth-grade principal at Orient-Macksburg school district.

The lack of a working fire system led school board members to cancel classes starting on Monday.

However, high school students were able to return last Wednesday and Thursday because they share classes with a school in a neighboring town.

The district hopes to have necessary repairs such as the fire system done on Thursday when students are set to return from spring break.

