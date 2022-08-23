American Indian College Fund launches new program to help indigenous educators

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — To highlight the importance of early childhood education the American Indian College Fund, with the help of four grants, is launching the Ihduwiyayapi Advancing Indigenous Early Childhood Education (IECE) program.

Ihduwiyayapi is the Dakota translation for “they are getting ready.”

The grants are worth $6.25 million total and go on to support IECE programs at tribal colleges and universities (TCUs).

Here in Nebraska, the Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC) in Winnebago allows the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska members access to pathways to becoming teachers and caregivers with an associate degree.

According to a press release, the program provides opportunities for 11 TCUs. They have the goal of building capacity through professional development with access to a Community of Practice and mentorship.

The program also gives them access to program development through Indigenous pedagogy, parent and family empowerment, and program alignment and articulation.

The program has served more than 5,000 children, 3,900 families, and 2,700 teachers at TCUs across the country.

