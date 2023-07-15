Back-to-school approaches: Nebraska teachers use own or donated money for classroom supplies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It may be summer break, but teachers around the area are already starting to think about what they need for their classrooms this upcoming school year.

Jilaya Dailey is about to start her fifth year teaching at Omaha Public Schools. One of her summer traditions: using her own and donated money to buy supplies for her classroom.

"All students should have access to the same resources," Dailey said. "That's another reason why I purchase the things that I purchase — so that it's equitable. So that my classroom is equitable."

Dailey is among the thousands of teachers who use Amazon to create a "Wishlist," where people can buy items for classrooms. She said it goes beyond the traditional needs for pens, pencils, and notebooks.

"People need to understand that there's more to a classroom than teachers just standing there and lecturing. Students need to be engaged, so that means they might need whiteboard paddles. They need lapboards because they don't always sit at a desk," she said.

Michelle Settlemyer, president of the Omaha Education Association (OEA), said one reason teachers have to use outside resources is that districts only have so much in their budgets they can allocate.

"There's only so much money to be had," Settlemyer said. "You can only budget so much. With inflation, the spending power that your dollar has is dramatically less."

The OEA tries to help teachers with its annual Finders-Keepers event, which gives new teachers the chance to collect various supplies donated by teachers who retired or stopped teaching.

"We fill this room with early childhood all the way to high school materials. These new teachers can come pick up for free. We know it's expensive. Doing that allows new teachers to supply their classroom very quickly instead of over time," Settlemyer said.

As for a solution to this ongoing issue, Dailey said she hopes districts can have a stipend for teachers to spend money on supplies. But, for now, she says she'll do what's needed for her students.

