Back-to-school events continue across the Omaha metro on Sunday

There are a variety of back-to-school events being held on Sunday across the Omaha metro. They are full of fun games, food and of course necessary supplies.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 10:48:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Back-to-school events are continuing on Sunday.

Westside Community Schools is hosting a back-to-school celebration at Westside Highschool from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food, games, prizes and more will be available all for free.

Two Barbers are offering free haircuts to get kids ready for their first day back.

Slim Wells and Jay Millz will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2525 Q Street.

Community organizations including Black Men United and North Omaha Community Partnership will be hosting a community fun day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be free food, school supplies, performances and games at the Bryant Youth Center on Grant street.

From 10 a.m. to 4 pm there will be free braiding, haircuts, bounce houses, school supplies and a DJ. You can find that at Los Diablos Motorcycle Club at 2501 Ames Avenue.

