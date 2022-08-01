Back to school picnic in Miller Park offers free food, fun and school supplies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was a day of fun for kids and families at Miller Park.

The Next Generation Back to School Cookout drew dozens for food, fun and school supplies, all for free.

"This is something that our community is putting on for our community," founder Anthony Baker said.

Baker said he knows this year is especially tough on families trying to purchase school supplies.

"People can’t always be worried about where they’re gonna get their next meal or medicine or the new school supplies that they want their kids to have," Baker said.

Baker's volunteers included many retired teachers who said having this event for families can free up money that parents can spend on other essentials.

"If they needed to divert their resources to clothing and paying some of the school fees and then that way the school supplies are off their list," volunteer Jessie Winfrey said.

About 100 back-to-school kits were filled with all the staples kids need for the first day of class.

11-year-old Joiful Thompson said her free kit gives her piece of mind.

"It feels good and not overwhelming to try to go buy stuff," she said.

That peace of mind is exactly what Baker wants for kids as they get ready to head back to class.

"We want to let our kids know that we support them," Baker said. "We love them and we’re interested in their well-being."

