Bennington Public Schools announces new superintendent

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bennington Board of Education announced on Thursday that it has reached a discussion in the search for a new superintendent.

The board has picked Dr. Aaron Plas as the newest superintendent of Bennington Public Schools.

After completing interviews with the four finalists the board voted unanimously to negotiate with Plas for the position of Superintendent of Schools, according to a press release.

The press release also stated that the interview process included meetings with groups from the community, staff and administration, in addition to a formal interview with the board.

Plas currently works as a superintendent at Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus. Previously he served as Assistant Principal/Activities Director at York Public Schools.

"I am excited to be part of Bennington Public Schools and the community. This is an amazing district and I can't wait to meet the staff, parents, students, and community members. Together I look forward to sustaining and enhancing the excellence in Bennington Public Schools," said Plas.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards also assisted in the search.

