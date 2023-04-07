Bill tackling discriminatory school dress code policies, including hairstyles, progresses in Unicameral

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska bill that aims to tackle discriminatory school dress code policies is closer to becoming law.

The Legislature voted 37-0 to amend it into a separate education bill that would require schools to track dyslexia.

If it becomes law, schools would be required to adopt dress code policies based on a model policy created by the state's Department of Education. Schools would not be permitted to cut students' hair and the bill states "no student shall be disproportionately affected by a dress code or grooming policy enforcement because of the student's gender, race, color, religion, disability, or national origin."

"It was important to me because, since I've been here, and even growing up, you hear stories about school ... officials saying things about how student wear their hair," said Sen. Terrell McKinney, who introduced the bill and the amendment that passed.

He said he was "relieved" an avenue was found to move the legislation forward.

"I just wanted to make sure we protect all kids from being discriminated against," he said.

Research from advocates for the legislation showed 85% of sampled schools' dress code policies included language that "had specific racial and religious implications," said Jasmine Conrad Moseley of the ACLU of Nebraska. "Such as students are not allowed to wear durags, scarves, or head coverings."

Conrad Moseley and another advocate, Ashlei Spivey, said they each straightened their hair growing up to fit into an expected standard, thus Spivey is the executive director of I Be Black Girl, which advocates for Black women.

"Now, I don't conform," said Spivey. "In school ... I used products that were harmful in order to feel like I can be accepted."

The ACLU of Nebraska is representing the family of young indigenous girls of a western Nebraska school district who say their hair was cut without permission for lice checks.

From the Flatwater Free Press: A school sees a lice check. Lakota people sense centuries of repression.

"Our clients strongly believe their hair is sacred," said Rose Godinez, an ACLU of Nebraska attorney. "Right now, we have before the Nebraska Legislature a solution to what happened to (them)."

If it passes, schools would have until July 2025 to implement policies that follow the law.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.