Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands expands teen programs to boost attendance post-COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For club director, Tony Gonzalez, working with kids at the South Omaha Boys and Girls Club is full circle.

“I grew up in this club and I learned so much in the programs I participated in,” he said.

Now, he helps today’s kids and teens in the programs, exposing them to a variety of interests such as hiking, fishing and even bird watching.

The goal of the Boys and Girls Club is to help kids discover their interests and provide a pathway to success, whether that means post-secondary education through scholarships, career exploration, or the military.

“I was a senior in high school when I applied for the Boys and Girls Club scholarship in the fall of 2020,” Jocabed Martinez, youth development professional, said. “I went to school at UNO for criminal justice and then I decided to enlist.”

After basic training, Martinez is also working at the same Boys and Girls Club she first attended as a teenager.

These days, thanks to the fallout from the pandemic, the number of teens at the Boys and Girls Club has steeply declined.

“Pre-COVID we were seeing about 70 to 80 teens just here at this site,” Gonzalez said. “After COVID, it’s been half of that number now.”

To try and get more teens interested the organization is expanding its teen programs to all club locations starting in the fall.

“We thought it was essential to do anything we needed to do to bring the kids back into the clubs,” said Jermaine Jones, chief career navigation officer.

To become a member of the Boys and Girls Club kids can either sign up in person at your nearest location or through the website.

