Brand new fitness center opens at Millard North Middle School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, cut the ribbon for Millard North Middle School’s brand-new DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

According to a press release from the NFGFC, Millard North Middle school was one of three Nebraska schools selected as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

According to the press release, Governor Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring October as "DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month."

During, DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month, families and communities are encouraged to renew their commitment to making physical activity and healthy eating part of their children's daily lives.

The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years, stated the press release. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Healthy Blue’s Affiliated Foundation, Wheels Up, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment. The press release said the NFGFC’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

