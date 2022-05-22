Community leaders to honor 125 Omaha Public School students Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On May 25, 125 fifth and sixth graders from Omaha Public Schools will be recognized by the Mayor’s office for academic achievements.

The ceremony will take place at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

See the press release below:

“On Wednesday, May 25th, the academic achievements of 125 Omaha Public Schools fifth and sixth graders will be recognized by the Omaha Mayor’s office during a 10:00 a.m. ceremony at The Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street.

This annual event is the grand-finale celebration for students who participate in Partnership 4 Kids goal-setting program. All students attending this recognition ceremony have met the requirements of the program, achieving goals in reading, life skills, and school attendance. This is the first time in three years this event will take place as an in-person event because of the pandemic.

Additionally, Partnership 4 Kids will recognize the agency’s top volunteers of the year and announce the elementary students who have officially been accepted into the 2022-23 Partnership 4 Kids Middle School Program.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Logan and the Omaha Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Tom Warren will speak to the students about the lifelong importance of goal setting. Five student representatives will address the ceremony’s attendees with a personal speech reflecting on the impact Partnership 4 Kids has had on his or her life. Schools with students in attendance include Field Club Elementary, Fontenelle Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Gifford Park Elementary, and Sherman Elementary.”

