Community shares concerns with proposed Bennington school bond

BENNINGTON, Neb (KMTV) — Bennington Public Schools are growing fast and the district will soon run out of room for its students.

Projections show that by 2024 Bennington High School will have grown past capacity and the district is proposing a new school to accommodate all of its new students.

The board has come up with a proposed $149 million bond to build the new schools along with athletic facilities but not everyone in the community is as excited about the potential for a new school.

“With time running out to pass this bond issue shouldn’t we just get this building built and then worry about what we put inside it later? The answer is a clear no,” said Christa Monti, a testifier at Monday's meeting.

At a board meeting on Monday, the Bennington Public School board heard concerns from some members of the community regarding their proposed bond.

Some felt the process was moving too quickly without enough public input.

But the biggest concern among the group in attendance was whether or not athletic facilities were being prioritized over academic opportunities.

“In a time of inflation, and signs of a recession, can we as a taxpayer afford the must-haves belong the classroom? Should the community be responsible for a $9 million-plus pool? $3 million in tennis courts? $5 million for an investment in stadium seating,” said another testifier.

Career and Technical Education was the top priority for many of the testifiers.

In the original proposal, the board had CTE classrooms near the bottom of their list of things to include in the school but after hearing concerns from the crowd things quickly changed.

“I'm happy to see the board realizes the importance of that but I think we also want to make sure it's something we move on quickly. However, it also needs to be addressed careful as far as what is built into that program,” said Christa Monti.

One question that still remains unanswered about the school is where it could go.

The board backed out of an earlier agreement to purchase land for the school but officials say they are close to finding a spot for the new school.

“The board and the administration is in negotiations for a new piece of property that we hope to announce shortly,” said BPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Haack.

The board will consider the public’s comments and hopes to have a proposal finalized by next Monday. The deadline to include the proposed bond in the next election is September 1.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.