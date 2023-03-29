Council Bluffs School Board votes to close Crescent Elementary

CRESCENT, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs School Board met on Tuesday night to decide the future of one school in the district, Crescent Elementary.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson was there to hear from families, parents, teachers and others in the community about why they believe the school should stay open.

It was a discussion all too familiar, but the decision left many in the community in tears.

The school board voted that Crescent Elementary would close at the end of this school year. It’s a school many students came out to try and save.

"I really want to save my school and it feels really important to me," said Mya Smith, a first-grade student at Crescent Elementary.

Students current and past were in attendance at the meeting.

"Great relationships that I've made throughout my life in elementary school. The teachers were great. They always got one on one with the student especially because of the small classes," said Jayden Jones, a 6th-grade student and Crescent Elementary graduate.

It’s a school many refer to as the heart of the Crescent community.

This decision comes after public comment from a handful of parents and community members.

"Money issues never go away, memories last forever. And I thank you for your time," said a community member.

Many cited their own experiences and the growth they expect to see in Crescent.

One reason for the closure is a decline in enrollment. Only 64 students currently attend Crescent with class sizes as small as seven students.

"I know that we have a very dedicated group, of parents and community members that are here in the room and have reached out to us, but we have a larger population, that's not supportive of Crescent schools and are taking their kids elsewhere," said Jill Shudak, a member of the Board of Education.

After this school year, students will be re-zoned to attend either Lewis and Clark Elementary or College View Elementary depending on where they currently live.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.