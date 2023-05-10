Council Bluffs senior receives Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Scholarship: 'cherry on top of everything'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Fifty-one thousand high school seniors, across the country, applied for the prestigious Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Scholarship.

This year 750 students were chosen, and one is an impressive Council Bluffs senior. Jennifer Rangel Mendoza is a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs and is graduating second in her class.

"I started my freshman year, I was in mock trial, model UN, cross country. I was going to do soccer but then COVID hit," Mendoza said. "I was in three AP classes, I still had a job, I wrestled that year, I did track that year, I still was doing cross country."

From sports to music, academics and more. The list is endless for Jennifer's involvement in high school.

"Truly she is a remarkable person, first-generation college student, first-generation American, a really gifted student," said Spencer Mathews, coordinator of the Early College Academy, at Council Bluffs Community Schools.

Mathews has been working with Jennifer for the past two years.

"Jennifer attends class every day, studies hard, takes things seriously and that's what you need in order to be a successful college student," Mathews said.

That hard work paid off, this year being one of 750 students selected as a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation scholar.

"I saw the email and I was like yes, it was, I don't know, it was kind of like an anticlimactic moment, to find out, because I was literally on my way to get ice cream. But it kind of just put the cherry on top of everything I have been through and it just, it felt great," Mendoza said.

Mathews remembers the moment Jennifer told him.

"She walked in, I stood up, and all the sudden she is running across the room, jumps into my arms, gives me a big hug, all the other ECA students were in the room and got to witness that," Mathews said.

It is a long process that involves three separate rounds, questionnaires, essays and interviews. She receives a scholarship for the full cost of attendance for the 4-year school of her choice.

"I got accepted to Grinnell, through theQuestBridge Match Scholarship," Jennifer said. "I plan to double major in biology and psychology and possibly minor in neuroscience."

But before that, she will graduate from Iowa Western, with an associate degree, before graduating from high school. She encourages anyone to take a chance and push yourself.

"I didn't think I would get the Gates Scholarship. I didn't think I would get the QuestBridge Scholarship, but here I am with both of them in my hand and honestly just be yourself and have fun with it, as well, take care of yourself but know how to push your limits," Mendoza said.

One hundred and seven Council Bluffs Community Schools students including Jennifer will graduate from Iowa Western Community College on Friday, many with associate degrees, like Jennifer. On Tuesday, this group was recognized by the school board.

