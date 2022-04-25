Creighton Prep receives 'heart safe' designation from Project ADAM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton Prep is now the first school in Nebraska to earn a heart-safe designation through Project ADAM.

The program gives schools the resources needed to implement the cardiac chain of survival.

This includes having access to a defibrillator which is also known as an A-E-D.

Project ADAM also makes sure schools have the training and a plan on how to respond to situations when someone collapses on campus.

"These sudden cardiac events happen all the time in schools all across the country. And, people don't think it'll ever happen to them. So, the awareness and knowing what to do in the event is really important,” said Katie Corrigan, school nurse at Creighton Prep.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 sudden cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals in the United States each year.

Around 10% of people survive.

