Creighton University opens new dorms for first year students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton has now opened Graves Hall with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday. It's a $37 million resident hall designed for first-year students.

It is the first residence hall built on Creighton's campus since 2006 and is the first one dedicated solely to first-year students in six decades.

The 400-student hall has four-person suites, each with two bedrooms, two living spaces and a shared bathroom.

Each floor has kitchenettes and areas for study and recreation. The lower level has a space for interfaith programming, student development, wellness activities and academics.

“This building's special for a lot of reasons because it is tried and true to the Creighton University experience of a cultivated-great-sense of community and great sense of family. They're going to connect here and make new friends, work hard as they start their college career," said Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, President of Creighton University.

Students will move into the new dorms starting Friday and Saturday.

