Des Moines schools leader resigns from 'exhausting' job

Posted at 3:32 PM, Feb 28, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district announced he will resign in June after a decade-long tenure, which included a standoff with the state’s conservative governor over coronavirus protections that led to his public reprimand.

Thomas Ahart said Monday that he would quit his position leading the 31,000-student district on June 30.

He expressed satisfaction about accomplishments during his 10 years as superintendent but acknowledged the job at times was “frustrating and exhausting.”

The board’s action followed a dispute between Des Moines schools and Gov. Kim Reynolds over her effort to require all Iowa public school students to have the option of in-person classes at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

