Do Space to move into Milton R Abrahams Branch of OPL while construction gets underway on new Central Library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Even though Do Space is closing its doors at 72nd and Dodge Streets to make way for the new library, it doesn’t mean patrons won't have access to all of the cool things Do Space offers.

“We will remain true to our mission and make sure we have all of the resources that folks know and love but continue to make sure everything is free,” said Do Space director Krystal Rider.

Do Space and its technology will soon be moving to their new home at the Milton R. Abrahams Branch of Omaha Public Libraries near 90th and Fort Streets.

At the interim location, patrons can expect all of the staples of Do Space, including all of the software, devices and connectivity needed to accomplish creative endeavors.

In addition to the staples, some new features will also be coming to the Abrahams branch, including a podcasting studio.

“We are gonna have computers from their location, their cool kits, machinery and all that. So if you go there and use their 3D printer or their Glowforge, that’s gonna be here now,” said Rachel Steiner, assistant director at OPL.

Do Space at the Abrahams branch will give a preview of how the new partnership between Do Space and the new Central Library could look; adding more resources to an already cherished part of the community.

“I love it, I'm here all the time. Instead of reading them online, I'd rather turn a page,” said Patty Hutchinson, a patron of the library.

The move is a great sign for patrons. As many communities across the country defund their libraries, Omaha is stepping up to keep the library as a useful resource for generations to come.

“It's great the library still exists in Omaha and we are actually growing them in Omaha because you aren’t seeing that across the nation,” said Steiner.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.