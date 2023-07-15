Drone Soccer at SAC museum teaches kids a new game with STEM skills

ASHLAND, Neb (KMTV) — By now we have all probably seen a drone in action and most of us know what soccer is and how to play it.

Combine the two and you get a new high-tech sport being played at the Strategic Air Command (SAC) and Aerospace Museum.

“Drone soccer, it's been explained to me kind of like the Harry Potter Quidditch-thing but without flying brooms. So the kids use drones to try and get their drone into the goal. They can whack into each other, they can knock everybody down, drive you to the ground, whatever it takes to get your drone into the goal,” said former astronaut, Clayton Anderson, president and CEO of SAC.

Just like soccer, there are different positions all with their own job.

Some play offense.

“I'm the striker and I like being the striker. Honestly, it's the coolest one. Striker you have to find the perfect height and then go straight through the hoop,” said Cody Sorensen, a striker from Omaha.

Others play defense.

“You need to know how to hover well. Your drone can’t be just up at the ceiling or down at the floor it has to stay around our goal,” Elaina Dethloff, a goalie from Omaha.

Friday’s match drew a crowd of dozens to see the teams match up.

The excitement from the kids was palpable and SAC hopes they will be able to channel that excitement for drone soccer into a lifelong love of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“They can see how fun and hands-on applicable STEM education is towards careers and that will encourage them to focus on a STEM career and even more importantly focus on career retention here in Nebraska,” said Aimee Johns, director of education for the SAC Museum.

If you have a kid interested in Drone Soccer SAC has one more Drone Soccer camp scheduled for this summer that will run from July 31 through August 4. More information can be found at sacmuseum.org

