Experts urge drivers to slow down, pay attention as Omaha area students head back to school

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — It's getting to be that time of year for parents and students when students head back to class.

Getting there, though, can be tricky when folks aren’t driving safely.

“People do drive and fly through here a lot. I would appreciate it if people would slow down, especially the times they say on the signs, they are there for a reason,” said Tyler Stefanski, a parent of a student at G Stanley Hall Elementary.

Thankfully, there are some easy tips that drivers and students can remember to help them make it to class in one piece.

The first is an easy one, slow down and pay attention to your surroundings.

“Take your time, you have to watch out for what’s around you, whether its in your neighborhood, in the parking lot or around the school buses for those unexpected things that may happen,” said Brian Ortner with AAA.

The next tip is to think about buses.

The best practice is for you and your student to move at least ten feet away from the bus when you are getting off to stay out of blind spots and as a driver, always pay attention to a bus’s signals.

“If you see the stop sign on a school bus or intersection — then stop, give them the space and the time they need for the kids and driver to get on the bus safely,” said Ortner.

One group who should pay extra attention, in and around school, is younger drivers who are just getting on the road. Ortner says those good driving habits start with their parents.

“As parents, we are the first ones they learn from. They have seen from our example how to drive. Be very serious with them, it's a privilege to drive to school, to not be distracted, take your time, wear your seat belt all the safety things we talk about,” said Ortner.

