Games on the Green in Bennington gives area special education students chance to have fun, build friendships

BENNINGTON, Nen. (KMTV) — Local students got together for a bit of fun on Wednesday.

At the Games on the Green in Bennington special education students played bocce ball, did a noodle toss and softball throws, and played a game of freeze tag.

One of the teachers explained why it's important.

"It gives them the opportunity to meet new kids that are local and build new friendships, work on their social skills, get to be competitive and have fun at the same time,” said life skills teacher Dean Wood.

The event ended with medal presentations.

Students came from Bennington, Fort Calhoun and Arlington.

