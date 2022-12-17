Glenwood West Elementary School celebrates Blue Ribbon Award

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — West Elementary School in Glenwood celebrated its National Blue Ribbon honor on Friday. This is a prestigious national education award.

The Blue Ribbon award signifies overall academic performance and progress in closing gaps between student subgroups.

There are 297 schools across the country and U.S. territories that got the award, including three Nebraska elementary schools.

About 900 educators also met in Washington D.C. last month to celebrate.

"They're going to learn that when you work, you play hard. And so we have been telling them (that) for the last couple of weeks. Because we work this hard every single day, I'm going to give you a break," said Principal Genie Ogrady.

