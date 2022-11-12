High school students learn about automotive industry at MCC: ' ... a million different directions you can go'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students are tapping into their ambition and ... drive. Metropolitan Community College hosted more than 100 high school students for Automotive Day at the South Omaha campus.

The automotive industry, like the other trades, needs new talent. Metropolitan Community College is doing its part to help by recruiting young talent and inviting more than 100 high school students into the lab area.

"Vehicles that need to be repaired, for example, or maybe used car inventory, all those things that need to be serviced out there — the economy slows down because they're not getting that sort of work done," Metropolitan Community College Pathway Coordinator Jim Champion said.

They're assigned hands-on activities where students can get a feel for what the profession is all about.

"Look, go down this path and once you get into the industry, there's a million different directions you can go once you're in the industry — tons of careers," Champion said.

One student looking to go down that path is Millard South senior Avery Adams who is considering entering the school's diesel program.

"You're really hands-on and you're not just standing there, or sitting at a desk and it's all boring. You actually get hands-on with everything and you get to work with so much, and you get a little dirty!" Avery Adams said.

Adams is on a mission for women to get more representation in the trades.

"We deserve the same opportunities as men and it's a very lucrative industry," Adams said.

Millard South school counselor Kristi Meier says she embraces the different paths students like Adams are meant to be following.

"I see that not all students are going to be college-bound," Meier said.

Meier has firsthand knowledge of the benefits tradespeople contribute to this country since many of her family members work in the trades.

"It's important for them to know they need to do a job they love and something they're interested in," Meier said.

Students can get college credit through MCC at no cost for the next 3 school years.

