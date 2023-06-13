Highschoolers invited to a trade camp week at Hiland Dairy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A week-long summer camp could lead to a lifetime of good wages. It's called trade camp week. Nebraska Center for Workforce Development teamed up with local businesses.

A group of high schoolers went on a field trip Friday to learn more about jobs available at Hiland Dairy. The whole purpose of the five-day program is to expose young people to occupations that don't require college classes.

The students graduate at the end of the week.

The AFL-CIO, Omaha Federation of Labor, OPS, and the United Way are partners in the program.

