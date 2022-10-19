How to use the student loan forgiveness website; what Nebraska and Iowa residents need to know

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How does someone fill out an application for student loan forgiveness and how long does it take? 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson tried it himself.

It’s a fairly simple process and takes just under two minutes. Here's the link: studentaid.gov

It's going to ask for your full name social security number, date of birth, phone number and email.

Review and check the box to certify all the information's correct.

