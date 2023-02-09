Impact of proposed bills on public schools discussed at Dundee PTA meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dundee's monthly PTA meeting had a special guest on Wednesday to talk about how bills proposed in the legislature could impact public schools.

Deborah Neary with the Nebraska Board of Education was invited to the meeting to discuss education policy.

She said one of the big concerns among parents tonight was LB753 which would provide a non-refundable tax credit to any person or corporation donating to a "scholarship granting organization."

They would be dispersed through a tier system.

Neary says the parents want to keep funding for public schools and asked how to advocate against it.

“We want to keep the funding strong for our public schools, so it is a very important issue here in Nebraska,” she said.

Neary says the bill has been heard in committee and parents against the bill say they'll contact senators who are on the fence or in support.

She also says there are 121 bills in the legislature focused on education.

