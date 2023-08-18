Watch Now
International Jewish youth group marks the centennial of its founding at Omaha Central High School

Posted at 11:39 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 12:39:01-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An international organization that offers leadership opportunities to Jewish teens came back to Omaha, the city where it was originally founded.

It’s the centennial celebration for BBYO and on Thursday organizers spoke about the momentous occasion during a tour of Omaha Central High School.

“In this centennial year we are celebrating everything we have been and everything we will be in the next 100 years, so again being back here in Central High School is such a special experience,” said T.J Katz of BBYO.

“BBYO’s always been a pretty big deal in Omaha and I remember my dad would always talk about his memories,” Jordan Nogg said.

