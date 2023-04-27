Internship program at Creighton University helps fill local jobs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — These days, employers are working harder to find new talent by increasing salaries and holding more career fairs. Creighton University's John P. Fahey Internship Program is bringing qualified applicants to the Omaha area.

Taylor Rowland is about to graduate from Creighton University in a few weeks and once she does, she’ll be ready to jump right into her accounting career here in Omaha.

She's a part of the John P. Fahey Internship Program at the university which provides exposure to different career paths and opportunities available here in Nebraska. Rowland is from Denver and says she’s happy to find her new career in Omaha.

“I knew I wanted to be an accountant before going into college so I was looking for a program that I knew was going to fit all of my needs,” Rowland said. “Once I got here and found this amazing community both on Creighton's campus and in the greater Omaha area, I knew I wanted to stay.”

According to Internship Program Director Jeremy Fisher, about 20% of Creighton’s student body is from Nebraska, and as many as 50% of students in the program go on to find jobs locally.

Fisher says Nebraska sits at 2.3% unemployment compared to the national rate of 3.5%.

“It’s definitely a war for talent in terms of employers finding it hard to find majors and talents in certain fields," he said.

Accounting, Finance, Healthcare and Technology are some of the fields looking for qualified applicants, according to Fisher.

Rowland is starting her career with KPMG Omaha. She recommends other students take advantage of all opportunities an internship program can provide.

