Iowa school district staff will now be able to carry weapons on campus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Staff at an Iowa school district will be able to carry weapons on school grounds soon.

The district in Cherokee voted in favor of that proposal at a meeting on Tuesday night. Supporters and opponents were there along with people wanting more information before making a final decision.

Not all school employees would be allowed to carry weapons, only staff members approved by the administration.

“No one wants guns in school, but we want bad guys with a gun even less,” said Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent of Cherokee schools. “And the board has taken a very measured and serious approach to the challenge of keeping students safe and staff.”

The district said experts will decide what kinds of weapons will be allowed and the district will buy them for approved staff. There’s no time frame for when the change will go into effect.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.