'It just encourages the kids to get out there and read': OPL summertime reading program returns with a twist

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is a hit and — this year — it includes readers of all ages.

The library’s goal is to celebrate and encourage reading throughout the summer months and this year they’re making that a little easier.

Nancy Novotny, family services manager at the Omaha Public Library said, "Readers are challenged to read ten hours worth of books and this year they’ll receive two books at the beginning of the challenge so that they have something to read. When readers complete the challenge, they can come back and get coupons for more free books, as well as to restaurants like Fazoli’s, and events like a Stormchaser game.”

The program is open to people of all ages. Elly Burton and her two kids love reading along with some of the prizes they get for accepting the challenge.

“It just encourages the kids to get out there and read,” Burton said. “I like some easy-read things and more deeper things as well so it’s just a big variety.”

Raffle prizes for completing the challenge also include a free membership to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium along with gift cards. Nine-year-old Josiah said so far this summer he’s already read 25 hours worth of books, long chapter books are his favorite.

The Summer Reading Program is going on now through July 31, you can sign up at any Omaha public library branch or online at omahalibrary.org.

