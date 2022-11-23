'It's harder than you would think': Papillion 5th graders create Thanksgiving parade balloons

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Fifth graders at Prairie Queen Elementary School had a little fun Tuesday combining science and art skills to celebrate Thanksgiving.

After learning about the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, students made balloon designs of their own.

Groups used creativity and problem-solving to keep the balloon from touching the ground.

One student said the process was a fun challenge and took a lot of trial and error.

"It's harder than you would think because it's like you're trying to get many intricate details you want to get, but then you can't get them because it's just hard to put it on the balloon," said Kirsten, a fifth grader. "Then the balloons pop and you have to start all over."

"It's fun, it's nice for the kids to get to do this and just step out of the regular routine of the day and use their skills as something that's more real-world," said fifth-grade teacher Heather Klassen.

Each balloon was filmed in front of a green screen to create a video of the entire parade.

