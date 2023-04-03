JAG Nebraska hosts career conference for students on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, students from across Nebraska were in Omaha, developing skills they'll use in the workforce.

One hundred and fifty Jobs For America graduates, also known as JAG students, from 11 school districts attended the annual career conference.

They had the opportunity to show off what they've learned in JAG classrooms and meet potential employers.

“I think one of the most exciting things about today is that we had local employers and organizations come and meet with them, give them some ideas about different careers they could take, what they could do for training after school, what they should be doing in high school. So it's been a very lively and fun day here today,” said Shawna Forsberg, President and CEO of United Way of the Midlands.

They also tried out public speaking, learned about employability schools and financial literacy.

The program is embedded in 24 schools around Nebraska and connects middle and high school students with opportunities for their future.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.