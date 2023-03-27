Kids Can moving to bigger facility, hopes to serve more families: 'We know infant care is hugely expensive'

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Kids Can Community Center is doubling its space as it moves to a new building. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at the new location at 48th and Q Streets. Its mission is to educate and engage kids with early childhood education and experiences outside of school.

Not only will the move double its square footage, but it will also l allow the organization to double its current capacity, expand the gym and provide infant care for the first time in the organization's history.

“We know infant care is hugely expensive no matter what income you make, let alone a lot of the families that live in this neighborhood, so that's an important part of broadening our programs in that way,” said Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can Community Center.

Other additions include a community room for trainings and meetings as well as nature-based play areas. Funding came from the Get in Gear campaign.

